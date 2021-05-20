Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 cases, 893 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 437 new COVID-19 cases, 893 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports on May 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 331,477 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 318,502 of them have recovered, and 4,828 people have died. Currently, 8,147 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,569 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,425,183 tests have been conducted so far.