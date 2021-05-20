Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on May 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Some 28,411 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 14,079 citizens, and the second one to 14,332 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,891,703 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,068,493 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 823,210 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.