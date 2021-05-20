Only through interaction, we can provide sustainable development in the region – President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20
Trend:
Only through interaction, we can provide sustainable development in the region, President Ilham Aliyev said during the video conference entitled ‘South Caucasus: Prospects for Regional Development and Cooperation’ held by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.
“We need to learn to live side by side,” President Aliyev said.
