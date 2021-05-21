PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan

PwC Azerbaijan was a key participant in the launch of a Healthcare Market Research organised by the Department for International Trade of the British Embassy Baku in the JW Marriott hotel.

PwC Azerbaijan had been selected as the advisory partner of the project and has conducted research in Azerbaijan's health sector and opportunities there. The research was led by Ilaha Amirbayova, in PwC Azerbaijan’s Consulting team and Monish Arora, PwC Russia’s Director of Healthcare Industry & Practice Advisory. Monish spoke about the key findings of the report and highlighted the current demand for healthcare services in the country and potential cooperation opportunities between the UK and Azerbaijan for clinical services & infrastructure, health education and digital transformation.

The event was attended by a number of high profile participants, including acting Health Minister, Teymur Musayev as well as UK DIT Minister for Exports, Graham Stuart, the Ambassador of the UK High Commission, James Sharp and CEO of State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, Zaur Aliyev.

PwC has one of the largest healthcare networks advising clients — including policy makers, healthcare providers, payers and health sciences — to meet the challenges of addressing value, new entrants and new global markets.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems of our clients. We achieve this by offering client centric solutions in tax, legal, assurance and advisory from strategy through execution. Over 130 professionals from 4 countries working in PwC Azerbaijan share their thinking, values, experience and solutions to develop fresh perspectives and practical advice for our clients. We are a network of firms in 156 countries with more than 284,258 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com/az