Finalists in individual program among men at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku announced

Society 21 May 2021 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in the individual program among men in the age category 12-14 years old were named during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Artem Khurudzhi (Russia, 19.100 points), Aleksandar Mishinkov (Bulgaria, 19.050 points), Kirill Timofeev (Russia, 18.750 points), Tiago Pinheiro (Portugal, 18.350 points), Darius Jurgelevicius (Lithuania, 17.650 points), Kaleb Wisnu Christian (Indonesia, 17.300 points), Atanas Blagoev (Bulgaria, 17.050 points) and Manuel Resendes (Portugal, 17.050 points) reached the finals.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

