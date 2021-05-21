Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 21
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
Some 33,102 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,393 citizens, and the second one to 11,709 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,924,805 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,089,886 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 834,919 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
