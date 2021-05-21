Azerbaijan confirms 406 more COVID-19 cases, 769 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 406 new COVID-19 cases, 769 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, Trend reports on May 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 331,883 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 319,271 of them have recovered, and 4,839 people have died. Currently, 7,773 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,009 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,435,192 tests have been conducted so far.
