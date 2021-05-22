Azerbaijan presents footage from Kalbajar's Gasymbinesi village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared a video of the Gasymbinesi village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
