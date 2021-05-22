Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
Some 36,758 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 25,158 citizens, and the second one to 11,600 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,961,563 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,115,044 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 846,519 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku in men individual program announced
We are pleased to reach finals of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition - Azerbaijani athletes