Mixed pair of gymnasts from Romania grab gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

A mixed pair of the gymnasts from Romania - Darius Branda and Daria Mihaiu (19.850 points) performing in the age category of 15-17 year old grabbed gold at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

A pair from Russia - Danila Kudinov and Sofiia Iasnitskaia (19.800 points) grabbed silver while a pair from Bulgaria - Hristo Manolov and Borislava Ivanova (19.750 points) grabbed bronze.

The final day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 23.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan in the finals is represented by the trio - Sara Alikhanli, Aliya Ismayilova and Sanam Kazimova, the group - Maryam Topchubashova, who won a bronze medal in the final in the individual program, Fidan Ibrahimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Leyla Ahmadova and Aylin Aliyeva. All Azerbaijani athletes are competing in the age category of 12-14 years old.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.