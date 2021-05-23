Azerbaijan confirms 219 more COVID-19 cases, 717 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 219 new COVID-19 cases, 717 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died, Trend reports on May 23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 332,454 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 320,708 of them have recovered, and 4,860 people have died. Currently, 6,886 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,211 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,453,244 tests have been conducted so far.
