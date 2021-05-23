Baku holds awarding ceremony of winners in individual program for women and among trios (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

At the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, an award ceremony was held for the winners and prize-winners of the World Competitions in the individual program for women (age category 15-17) and among trios (12-14 years old), Trend reports.

In the individual program for women, Varvara Zybina (Russia) was awarded a gold medal, Ilona Gorgenyi (Hungary) won silver, Borislava Ivanova (Bulgaria) was awarded a bronze medal.

Among the trios, the first place of the podium was taken by representatives of Russia (the second team), in the second place is also the trio playing for Russia (the first team), the third place was taken by the representatives of Hungary.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented with the help of a drone.

On Sunday, May 23, the final day of the World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the final day, gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will perform in the finals of the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups and aerodance.

For the first time, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is holding the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition will be held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries participate in them.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.