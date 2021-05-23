Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22
Trend:
Some 25,406 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 23, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 19,332 citizens, and the second one to 6,074 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,986,969 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,134,376 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 852,593 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
