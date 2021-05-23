Baku holds closing ceremony of World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

On Sunday, May 23, the closing ceremony of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

A fascinating gymnastic performance was demonstrated. There was a parade of flags of the countries that took part in the World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics.

A member of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Ali Al-Hitmi spoke at the closing ceremony.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, we are attending the closing ceremony of the 9th World Age Group Aerobic Gymnastics Competition organized at a high level in a country that pays great attention to all sports, including gymnastics. On behalf of the International Gymnastics Federation and all participants, I express gratitude for the excellent work done to the local organizing committee, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, volunteers and everyone who worked at the event.Congratulations to the winners and wish everyone success in the upcoming events.

I also want to thank the technical committee and the judges of the World Age Group Aerobic Gymnastics Competition, "he said.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time held the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition among age groups. The ninth competition was held on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries took part in them.

At the competition, the Azerbaijani athlete Maryam Topchubashova won a bronze medal in the individual program among women (age category 12-14).

The competitions were held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.