Azerbaijan’s universities gain direct access to the world’s most widely used textbooks

bp today presented the Azerbaijani translation of seven textbooks widely used by international universities. This is in addition to the six textbooks earlier translated into Azerbaijani and presented to local universities for the benefit of about 17,000 students.

This also completes bp’s major educational project aimed at bringing the best international learning resources to Azerbaijan to help local universities get direct access to the wealth of international knowledge and educational experience.

bp selected all 13 textbooks for translation into Azerbaijani based on the recommendations received from the local universities and experts. Globally, these books are among the most widely used and are included in the list of the mandatory learning resources by many leading international universities.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President Middle East and Caspian, Communications and Advocacy, said in his address to the event held today on the occasion of the public presentation of the seven books: “We are pleased to complete the Azerbaijani translation of the 10 books we had promised to local universities following the publication in the Azerbaijani language of the world’s best three books on economics. In total, the 13 international books we have brought to Azerbaijan make around 7038 pages of learning materials and will benefit around 17,000 students at 32 local universities in Baku and beyond. We believe this is a major contribution to the local universities’ efforts to upgrade and modernize their teaching and learning practices and enhance the quality of education in general.”

The list of the newly presented seven books includes Managing Human Resources: Productivity, Quality of Work Life, Profits by Wayne F. Casio; The Media of Mass Communication by John Vivian; The Economics of Money, Banking and Financial Markets by Frederick S. Mishkin; Principles of Marketing by Philipe T.Kotler; Principles of Operations Management: Sustainability & Supply Chain Management by Jay Haizer & Barry Render; Qualitative Research Methods for the Social Sciences by Howard Lune, and Ethics and Values in Social Work: An Integrated Approach for A Comprehensive Curriculum by Allan Barsky.

The books are bp’s gift to local universities. They will also be available to all interested people through local libraries and related academic institutions.

The total cost of the translation and printing of the 13 books is more than 1,061,445.00 AZN.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 28 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its partners, bp has invested around $78.5 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making difference.

Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $94 million on social investment projects in this country.

In 2020, bp and the co-venturers in bp-operated joint ventures spent $3.2 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects. In addition, in 2020, bp alone spent more than $4.2 million on various social and sponsorship projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs more than 2,400 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.