Azerbaijan confirms 156 more COVID-19 cases, 424 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 156 new COVID-19 cases, 424 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on May 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
