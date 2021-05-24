Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Some 115 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 22 citizens, and the second one to 93 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,987,084 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,134,398 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 852,686 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.