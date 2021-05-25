Azerbaijan lifts mandatory mask policy outdoors from May 31 (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
The wearing of medical masks in the open air has been canceled in Azerbaijan since May 31, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.
Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.
