Baku Metro to resume operations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
Trend:
The operations of Baku Metro will be allowed starting May 31, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
According to him, this step was taken due to the fact that recently there has been a positive trend in connection with the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan.
