COVID-19 cases decrease in Azerbaijan – official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The COVID-19 cases have decreased to three percent in Azerbaijan recently, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during the briefing, Trend reports on May 25.

“The attention is always paid to the infection rate, rather than the number of COVID-19 cases,” head of the department said. "COVID-19 cases have decreased to three percent in Azerbaijan recently. This is an important indicator for us. Most cases of infection are observed in socially active age groups."