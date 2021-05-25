Azerbaijan confirms 284 more COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 284 new COVID-19 cases, 545 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports on May 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 332,894 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 321,677 of them have recovered, and 4,877 people have died. Currently, 6,340 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,825 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,468,615 tests have been conducted so far.