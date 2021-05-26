Azerbaijan confirms 203 more COVID-19 cases, 596 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 203 new COVID-19 cases, 596 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, Trend reports on May 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 333,097 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 322,273 of them have recovered, and 4,885 people have died. Currently, 5,939 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,397 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,477,012 tests have been conducted so far.