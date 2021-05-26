Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on May 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Some 34,615 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26,149 citizens, and the second one to 8,466 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,055,986 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,184,780 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 871,206 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.