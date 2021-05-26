Azerbaijan lifts softens requirements on wearing masks in certain places

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan will cancel the requirement to wear masks, respirators at public transport stops, in queues in front of ticket offices, ATMs and payment terminals, trade, business and service facilities from May 31, Trend reports on May 26 referring to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the extension of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until 06:00 (GMT+4) August 1, 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its possible consequences.