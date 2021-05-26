Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime due to COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan extended the special quarantine regime till 06:00 (GMT+4) August 1, 2021 to prevent the dissemination of COVID-19 infection in Azerbaijan and its possible consequences, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the document, from 06:00 (GMT+4) May 31:

- the requirement to wear masks in public places in the open air will be canceled;

- the activity of the Baku metro will be resumed;

- intercity and interdistrict passenger transportation throughout the country by vehicles and planes will be resumed.

- places of religious worship will open from 00:00 June 10 only if they are not full by more than 50 percent and if there are no more than 50 people in one room.

The activity of the following spheres of business and services will be also resumed:

- big shopping centers except for children's and other entertainment centers and cinemas located there;

- sports and recreational facilities (without the requirement to wear personal protective equipment);

- beaches, swimming pools on their territories, water attractions and places where sports games are held.

People with a COVID passport (vaccination document) or immunity to COVID-19 (sick and recovered from COVID-19) will be able to attend gyms and health facilities except for those under 18.

At least 80 percent of workers in a number of spheres, including services for which the requirement for a COVID passport or a certificate of immunity to COVID-19 has been set, must have such a passport or certificate from July 1, 2021.

The compliance with the requirements set by the decisions of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, as well as other state bodies (structures) combating COVID-19, in the spheres of business and services is mandatory.

A limited number of spectators are also allowed to attend four matches of the European Football Championship in Baku.

The individuals, legal entities and officials are liable in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan for violation of the requirements of this resolution.

The resolution will come into force from 06:00 (GMT+4) May 31, 2021.