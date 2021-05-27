Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 54.2 percent, Trend reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az website.

Baku is followed by Ganja-Gazakh zone (7.2 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (4.1 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3.1 percent), Lankaran district (2.4 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent), Upper Karabakh economic region (1.4 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.005 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, 21 percent of those infected are between the ages of 30-39, 18 percent are 50-59 years old, 3 percent are under the age of 9, and 2 percent are over 80 years old. Among those infected, 51 percent are women, 49 percent are men.

According to previous statistics, 54 percent of those infected were women, 46 percent - men.