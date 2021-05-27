Russian gymnast of Armenian descent shares impressions of 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Russian athlete of Armenian origin Duhik Janazyan has shared his impressions of the 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

“When we were informed that the competition will take place in Baku, we were very happy,” Janazyan said.

Janazyan participated in the First European Games in 2015 and in the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in 2019, which were organized in the capital of Azerbaijan.

"Every time we come to Baku for a competition, we admire the organization, people, and the whole environment in general. Everything in Baku is so friendly, atmospheric, beautiful, incredibly tasty vegetables and fruits. The World Championship is perfectly organized, the venue is magnificent - everything is wonderful. The holding of the World Cup is a holiday for us, because we have been without competitions for such a long time, and in such conditions, it is difficult to keep fit," she said.

At the World Championships, Duhik Janazyan plays only in the trio, which reached the final following the qualification results.

"Today, not everything worked out, but overall we performed well. Tomorrow we will give our maximum, we are sure that everything will be much better in the final," the athlete added.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the event, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.