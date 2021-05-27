Azerbaijan confirms 220 more COVID-19 cases, 533 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 220 new COVID-19 cases, 533 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on May 27 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 333,317 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 322,806 of them have recovered, and 4,891 people have died. Currently, 5,620 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,369 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,486,381 tests have been conducted so far.