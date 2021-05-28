Baku Metro to operate within Cabinet of Ministers recommendations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
Baku Metro CJSC reminded the rules of passenger transportation due to the resumption of its work on May 31, Trend reports citing the CJSC.
The Baku Metro will resume its work from 06:00 (GMT +4) on May 31. Until the end of quarantine, the metro will operate in accordance with the decisions, instructions, and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
