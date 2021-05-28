Bulgarian gymnast talks organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships has been organized perfectly in Baku, Bulgarian gymnast Ana-Maria Stoilova told Trend.

“These are the best competitions in which I have participated,” the gymnast said.

"I have never seen such a competition,” Stoilova added. “I express my gratitude to the local organizing committee for the amazing championship. I am happy to be back on the podium, it is very pleasant to be here.”

“I am glad to have the opportunity to demonstrate my performance,” the gymnast said. “Even though I have not performed well enough, I will try and perform next time better."

Stoilova visited Baku earlier and went sightseeing.

"During my previous visits, I walked around the city, saw the sights,” the gymnast said. “We tried to take walks around Baku after training to see landmarks."

One of the most large-scale competitions which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.