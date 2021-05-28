Azerbaijan confirms 242 more COVID-19 cases, 392 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 16:37)

Azerbaijan has detected 242 new COVID-19 cases, 392 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on May 28 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 333,559 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 323,198 of them have recovered, and 4,896 people have died. Currently, 5,465 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,254 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,496,635 tests have been conducted so far.