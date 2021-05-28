Azerbaijani team reaches finals of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team scoring 19.761 points reached the final of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among the groups in Baku, Trend reports on May 28 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The Azerbaijani team, which includes Vladimir Dolmatov, Imran Imranov, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, ranked seventh.

A team from Romania (22.483 points), a team from Hungary (22.466 points), a team from Russia (21.800 points), a team from Italy (21.755 points), a team from Finland (20.838 points), a team from Ukraine (20.072 points) and a team from Portugal (19.733 points) reached the final.

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of "Individual Women", "Individual Men", "Mixed Pairs", "Trios", "Groups" as well as "Aero Dance" and "Aero Step".

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum of three categories.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.