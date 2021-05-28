First place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerotep program taken by team from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first place at the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku in the aerotep program was taken by a team from Russia with a score of 17,700 points, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the team of Ukraine (17.200 points), the third place was taken by the team of Italy (17.100 points).

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship is being held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. It is attended by 166 athletes from 22 countries.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and aostep programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.