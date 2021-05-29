New metro station in Baku to open on May 31 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The ‘November 8’ new metro station in Azerbaijan's capital will be opened and ready for use on May 31, the Spokesperson for Baku Metro CJSC Bakhtiyar Mammadov said, Trend reports.
The station was commissioned on May 29. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions created there.
In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, from 06:00 (GMT+4) on May 31, the activity of the Baku metro will resume.
