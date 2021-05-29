Baku holds closing ceremony of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The closing ceremony of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 29, Trend reports.

A gymnastic composition was presented at the event. A parade of flags of the countries participating in the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship was held in Baku.

Vice-President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Vasily Titov spoke at the closing ceremony.

"Time passes quickly. For a week in the wonderful Gymnastics Arena in Baku, we have been watching the exciting performances of famous aerobic gymnastics athletes. From the bottom of my heart I congratulate all the winners and prize-winners of this world championship!

The competition is over, tomorrow we will all return to our home. However, I am sure that all participants and guests will have the best memories of this championship, which sets new standards in organizing a successful large-scale international sporting event. All this would not have been possible without the efforts of the local organizing committee, the Aerobic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation and everyone who worked for the championship. All of you have done a great job here, I express my gratitude to you.

On behalf of the International Gymnastics Federation, I want to express my deep gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for its great support in organizing a safe and successful championship. Thank you very much for your generous hospitality," he said.

Further, the vice-president of the International Gymnastics Federation announced the closure of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries took part in the event.

The competitions was held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.