Foreign bloggers visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam mosque (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 30
Trend:
The visit of foreign bloggers to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation has begun, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said.
During the visit, 12 bloggers visited the Aghdam mosque.
They also reviewed the ruins in the city center and filmed terrifying footage.
