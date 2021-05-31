Trend News Agency, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center organize event on results of 'South Caucasus: Regional Development and Cooperation Prospects' conference (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

An online conference entitled 'Results of the web conference South Caucasus: Regional Development and Cooperation Prospects,' organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Trend News Agency has been hosted in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference was attended by the MP of Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova, a member of the French Senate Nathalie Goulet, former ICESCO Director General Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri, and former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin.