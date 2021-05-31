Baku Metro talks construction preparation for new station on 'purple' line
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Baku Metro CJSC is preparing to start construction of a new station on the ‘purple’ line with the B4 code name in Baku, Spokesperson for the company Bakhtiyar Mammadov said, Trend reports on May 31.
According to Mammadov, this will be the fourth station on the ‘purple’ line after ‘Avtovagzal’, ‘Memar Ajami’ and ‘8 November’.
Initial preparations for the construction of the station have begun, during which the most advanced technologies will be used, he said.
The B4 station will be built on Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, behind the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, added the spokesperson.
Latest
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy shares details about production capacity of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs
Provocation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border linked to pre-election situation in Armenia, says professor
Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers review construction project of Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Agband highway (PHOTO)
Armenians can live in Azerbaijan as its citizens, like before Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani Commission for Displaced Persons
Video message of Azerbaijani Ombudsman on occasion of June 1- International Day for Protection of Children
Baku Higher Oil School organizes webinar on ‘International Ranking for Young HEIs: Challenges and Opportunities’