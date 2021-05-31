Baku Metro talks construction preparation for new station on 'purple' line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku Metro CJSC is preparing to start construction of a new station on the ‘purple’ line with the B4 code name in Baku, Spokesperson for the company Bakhtiyar Mammadov said, Trend reports on May 31.

According to Mammadov, this will be the fourth station on the ‘purple’ line after ‘Avtovagzal’, ‘Memar Ajami’ and ‘8 November’.

Initial preparations for the construction of the station have begun, during which the most advanced technologies will be used, he said.

The B4 station will be built on Jalil Mammadguluzade Street, behind the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex, added the spokesperson.