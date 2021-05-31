Journalists review construction work in Aghdam city liberated by Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 31
By Aslan Mammadli - Trend:
Another trip of journalists to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation was made on May 31, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said.
The purpose of the trip, organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, is to review the construction of facilities, the foundation of which was laid during Supreme Commander, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to Aghdam city.
The film crew of Trend’s Karabakh bureau observed the progress of the construction of new, modern Aghdam, as well as reconstruction and improvement work on the territory.
An extensive video report on this topic will be released soon.
