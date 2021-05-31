Azerbaijan confirms 92 more COVID-19 cases, 462 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 92 new COVID-19 cases, 462 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on May 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 333,956 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 324,565 of them have recovered, and 4,913 people have died. Currently, 4,478 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,815 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,513,989 tests have been conducted so far.
