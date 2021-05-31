Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 31

Society 31 May 2021 21:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Some 407 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 31, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 180 citizens, and the second one to 227 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,253,216 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,352,958 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 900,258 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.

