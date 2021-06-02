Azerbaijan confirms 156 more COVID-19 cases, 378 recoveries

Society 2 June 2021 16:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 156 more COVID-19 cases, 378 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 156 new COVID-19 cases,378 patients have recovered and five patients have died, Trend reports on June 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,288 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 325,418 of them have recovered, and 4,926 people have died. Currently, 3,944 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,834 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,532,472 tests have been conducted so far.

