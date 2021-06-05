F-1 Qualifying Session of Azerbaijan Grand Prix records first crash (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Crash had taken place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku during the Qualifying Session, Trend reports.

So, Lance Stroll, pilot of the Aston Martin Cognizant team, lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure.

The pilot immediately left the damaged car, which was removed from the circuit.

The session began at 16:00 (GMT +4) and will last until 17:00. Following its results, the positions of the pilots at the start of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the final day will be determined.

The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 started on June 4 and will last until June 6.