Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 cases, 273 recoveries (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan has detected 102 new COVID-19 cases, 273 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died, Trend reports on June 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 327,387 of them have recovered, and 4,947 people have died. Currently, 2,515 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,665 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,581,073 tests have been conducted so far.