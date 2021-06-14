Azerbaijan carrying out oncological check-ups in districts among children from low-income families (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The oncological check-ups have begun among children from low-income families and other families from vulnerable layers of the population in the Azerbaijani districts on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, under the joint organization of the Regional Development Public Association and the National Oncology Center, Trend reports citing the Regional Development Public Association.

The goal is to reveal the symptoms of oncological diseases among children at an early age and timely carry out appropriate treatment measures.