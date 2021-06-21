By: B.Vanlalvawna

Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient India. Over the years, Yoga has transcended geographies and societies and has found universal acceptance as a means to achieve a balanced and healthy living. Today, Yoga is practiced in most parts of the world and it has grown in popularity with every passing day.

It was this recognition of the significant role Yoga occupied in different societies and responding to the historic address of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly in September 2014, the United Nations adopted 21 June as the International Day of Yoga with overwhelming support. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually since 2015.

Yoga is also growing in popularity in Azerbaijan. Although Yoga has active followers and was practiced prior to 2015, the annual celebrations of International Day of Yoga in different iconic locations in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan contributed to its growing recognition. Unlike in previous years, owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the International Day of Yoga 2020 was celebrated by organising various online Yoga events..

This year, the 7th International Day of Yoga is celebrated with the theme “Yoga for Wellness” all over the world. In Azerbaijan, the Embassy of India in Baku in collaboration of prominent Yoga teachers and institutions is organising various programmes both in the online and hybrid mode. I invite you to see our programmes on Yoga which are available on our facebook page @indiainazerbaijan



Yoga as an effective tool to harmonise the body and the mind, is at the crux of its success in providing solutions for many everyday challenges of an individual. Yoga experts and practitioners agreed that Yoga has found new relevance as the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the world. During this time, maintaining good physical immunity and a balanced mind are some of the most effective tools to combat the disease and Yoga can provide a wholesome solution. The time tested techniques of Yoga which include breathing, meditation and special poses (asanas) can prepare an individual to respond more effectively to diseases that could affect the body and mind and help a person achieve wellness..

It is also important to recognise that Yoga is much more than just a mere physical exercise.. Regular practice of Yoga can bring calmness to a person by unifying the body and the mind. It can also help a person achieve physical fitness which in turn can improve one’s quality of life generally. As a beginner, I would encourage everyone to begin by starting a systematic practice of Yoga by following the Common Yoga Protocol. This video which has been regularly showcased as part of the annual International Day of Yoga is a good starting point in one’s journey to achieve physical and mental balance.

To guide you further on your Yoga journey, I also recommend that you watch and practice animated 3D videos of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, a keen practitioner of Yoga at the link.

The unique poses and stretching exercises of Yoga which have a deep scientific basis can help reduce tensions in muscles and joints. Systematic practice of Yoga relaxes the muscles and therefore helps in reducing tensions within one’s system. Breathing techniques of Yoga can help an individual to discover one’s true essence and improve balance within the body. It can also help an individual attain a wholesome wellness and bring about positive and enriching transformation in one’s life.

My best wishes to all of you on the occasion of the 7th International Day of Yoga.

The author is the Ambassador of India in Baku. Views expressed are his own.