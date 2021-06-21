Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Egypt with medals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the Egyptian Pharaohs Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament, which was held in Egypt on June 18-20, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by senior gymnast Arzu Jalilova, junior gymnast Alina Mammadova, as well as pre-juniors Maryam Aliyeva, Govkhar Ibrahimova and Aidan Rahimova.

Arzu Jalilova won a bronze medal at the tournament for the composition with the ball.

Maryam Aliyeva and Govkhar Ibrahimova, who competed among the pre-juniors in Group A, became winners in two programs.

Govkhar Ibrahimova ranked first in the exercises with clubs while Maryam Aliyeva - in the program with the ball.

Moreover, Govkhar Ibrahimova won a silver medal while Maryam Aliyeva won a bronze medal in the all-around competitions and in the exercises with a hoop.

Aidan Rahimova, who competed among pre-juniors in Group B, ranked first in three programs (all-around competitions, in an exercise without apparatus and in an exercise with a hoop).

Junior gymnast Alina Mammadova ranked 16th in the all-around competitions among 45 athletes.