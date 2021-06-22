Azerbaijani citizens to need to have COVID passport to participate in solemn ceremonies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22
Trend:
Azerbaijani citizens will be required to have a COVID passport on vaccination to attend the events on weddings, engagements and birthdays ceremonies with the participation of 50 to 150 guests, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
