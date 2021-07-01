Azerbaijan discussing measures to prevent fires in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

A joint meeting of the working group on civil-military coordination and the working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, was held, the Interdepartmental Center told Trend on July 1.

The representatives of the Service of the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense, Interior Ministry, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Border Service and other relevant state agencies attended the meeting.

The issues related to the prevention of fires in the liberated territories and joining the efforts of the relevant structures in this sphere were discussed at the meeting.

The importance of increasing the effectiveness of enlightenment among military personnel and civilians, strengthening propaganda and expanding the participation of the media representatives in these events, increasing the efficiency of information exchange among military units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan stationed in these territories by the relevant state bodies and organizations was emphasized at the meeting.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is led by the head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.