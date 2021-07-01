Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, 56 patients have recovered, and one persons has died, Trend reports on July 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,122 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,275 of them have recovered, and 4,975 people have died. Currently, 872 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,828 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,758,131 tests have been conducted so far.